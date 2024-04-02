Notts Police install new scam call blocking devices to help protect vulnerable adults

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The small devices that block unwanted phone calls have made a huge difference to people who are most at risk of scams in the county.

The units, funded by the force and Trading Standards, are designed to prevent scam and nuisance calls, improve victims’ wellbeing and provide intelligence to support investigations against the scammers.

Detective Sergeant Sally Collins, of Nottinghamshire Police’s fraud unit, said: “Scam and nuisance calls can lead to significant financial loss, so we are pleased to be able to protect those who are particularly vulnerable by installing these units.

Fraud Protect officer Dale Richardson with one of the devices

“The feedback we’ve received from residents has been amazing. The units have had a significant impact on their wellbeing and quality of life, as they are no longer being hounded by scam and nuisance calls.

“We have a limited number of units still available and will continue to work to protect the most vulnerable residents in Nottinghamshire.”

So far, 39 residents in Nottinghamshire have had a call blocker unit installed in their homes. The units have already blocked 7,465 scam and nuisance calls since the first unit was installed in 2022.

One resident said they used to receive nuisance calls on a frequent basis and that having the unit installed has changed their life greatly, as they were no longer obsessed with looking at their bank statements to check they haven’t been scammed.

Another resident said they used to receive nuisance calls on a weekly basis – causing her worry and anxiety. Since having the unit installed, the resident is no longer receiving any nuisance calls and said they have “peace of mind” now the calls have stopped.

Over the operational life of the units, it is projected that they will have blocked almost 50,000 nuisance calls and saved these residents more than £200,000.

The call blocker units supplied are the trueCall Secure devices, which filter unwanted scam and nuisance calls and stop them from getting through to the consumer’s landline. The devices allow calls from a “trusted caller list” set by the user for friends, family members, doctors and any other trusted contacts.

Nottinghamshire Police has a limited number of units available for residents who are most vulnerable to scams.

To register an interest in receiving a unit or to make a referral, email [email protected] or call 101 and enter the extension number 3115123.