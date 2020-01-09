Notts man dies after being trapped by digger at building site

A 23-year-old man from Nottinghamshire has died after being trapped under a digger at a Lincoln building site.

Police were called at 10.48am today (January 9) to a building site off Rudgard Lane in Lincoln, where a man was reported to have been injured in an industrial incident.

Rudgard Lane

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service said the man had become trapped under a digger.

Construction company Lindum Group said the man was employed by Chesterfield-based Melfort Construction Services Ltd.

Herman Kok, Lindum Group secretary said: "We are extremely sad that an employee of one of our sub-contractors has lost his life following an incident on one of our construction sites earlier today.

"We will be working closely with the HSE and emergency teams as they carry out their investigations into the tragic event and we will be supporting Lindum employees and other site personnel who have been affected.

"The victim was an employee of Melfort Construction Services Ltd, a civil engineering specialist based in Chesterfield, Derbyshire."

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “Next of kin have been informed, and we are now working with the HSE (Health and Safety Executive) to establish the circumstances of this tragic incident. “