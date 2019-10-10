Notts grandparents to be treated by theme park for one day only

Family-owned Retford theme park Sundown Adventureland is celebrating grannies and grandads across the land by giving them 50 per cent off its park entrance price for one day only.

Tickets for grandparents will be £7.87, on Sunday, October 13, and can be purchased on the day at the gate or booked in advance on the website.

Grandparents are invited to bring their grandchildren along from 10am to explore the 30-acre park’s magical map of rides and attractions, such as Nottinghamshire-themed ride Robin Hood’s Merry Adventure pulled by two wooden horses, the Singing Pet Shop with musical cats, dogs and rabbits, and Lollipoppet Castle, a fairy-tale fort with its very own candy-coated scent of liquorice and sweets.

Sundown, which was founded by 90-year-old Audrey Rhodes over fifty years ago, is now managed by daughter Gaynor, granddaughter Debs and grandson Shaun.

Gaynor Corr, park director at Sundown Adventureland, said: “It’s important for us to give something back to all the grandparents who visit with their grandchildren every year. At Sundown we know how important it is to treasure those quality family moments, as four generations of our own family live and work together. Being a grandma is the best job in the world - my mum Audrey is even a great granny.

“We’d love to welcome those grandparents who visited the park when it first opened in 1968 and look forward to hearing their memories of visiting with their own parents and children.”

Tickets for adults and children over 90cm are £15.75 and children under 90cm go free. Family passes are also available to purchase. To book, visit: https://sundownadventureland.co.uk/events/grandparents-day-2019/

For more information about the event, visit the website: www.sundownadventureland.co.uk