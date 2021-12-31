The charity is urging people to sign up now to Walk All Over Cancer and get sponsored to walk 10,000 steps every day in March.

By raising vital funds, people across the county could help to further life-saving research, while burning off any excess Christmas calories.

As well as increasing fitness and helping towards a healthy body weight, taking part could take a little weight off the mind too.

People across Notts are encouraged to get involved in the CRUK’s Walk all over Cancer event (Photo by Danny Fitzpatrick)

Regular walking is a great stress-reliever and can help with mental wellbeing by improving mood and sleep.

Nicki Embleton, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson for Nottinghamshire, said: “One-in-two of us will get cancer in our lifetime*, but all of us can support the research that will beat it. That’s why we’re urging people to play their part by making ‘Walk All Over Cancer’ their New Year’s resolution.

“We all hope that 2022 has a more positive outlook. So why not give yourself a boost by committing to get more active and having an achievable goal to aim for - all in aid of a good cause.

“Sticking to a resolution can be hard, especially through the cold, dark winter months, but registering now and making a public pledge to take part in the spring, could help people steel their resolve. Plus, there’s the ultimate motivation of knowing every step you take will be helping to save lives.”

'Walk All Over Cancer' tee-shirt.

Based on the average person’s strides, 10,000 steps is equal to about five miles, so by the end of March participants will have clocked up more than 150 miles.

Keeping check on the number of steps taken each day is a great way to create a sense of achievement and it’s easy to do with smartphone apps, pedometers and wearable activity trackers available to help. Walk All Over Cancer participants can connect their online giving page with FitBit to automatically publish their step count and share their progress with their supporters throughout the month.

Nicki added: “Cancer Research UK has been hit hard by COVID-19, but we will never stop striving to create better treatments. With around 27,000 people diagnosed every year in East Midlands **, cancer is as urgent an issue now as it’s ever been.

“We need as many people as possible to Walk All Over Cancer, because the progress we make in the fight against the disease relies on every step, every pound and every person.”

Cancer Research UK was able to spend more than £2million in the East Midlands last year on some of the UK’s leading scientific and clinical research.

To sign up and receive a free fundraising pack and t-shirt, visit cruk.org/walkallover.

