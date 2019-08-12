Simon Ormrod and his son Freddie watch as Fire fighter George Sargeant use the fire hose.

Notts firefighters host family fun at Edwinstowe station open day - in pictures

Firefighters at Edwinstowe fire station have opened their doors to the public and hosted a family-friendly fun day.

The event allowed children, parents and members of the public to have a look around the fire station, get tours of fire engines and learn about the day-to-day jobs of firefighters. See our gallery below:

Crew manager Carey Thomas explains to Ann-Marie Argile about the hose reels carried on the fire engine.

1. Edwinstowe Fire Station Open Day

Tia Garrity paints the face of Josh Lee.

2. Edwinstowe Fire Station Open Day

Jackson Lee tries on fire fighter Paul Young's helmet.

3. Edwinstowe Fire Station Open Day

Ruby Kelsall and Bradley Woodley try out the drivers seat on the fire engine.

4. Edwinstowe Fire Station Open Day

