Notts firefighters host family fun at Edwinstowe station open day - in pictures
Firefighters at Edwinstowe fire station have opened their doors to the public and hosted a family-friendly fun day.
The event allowed children, parents and members of the public to have a look around the fire station, get tours of fire engines and learn about the day-to-day jobs of firefighters. See our gallery below:
1. Edwinstowe Fire Station Open Day
Crew manager Carey Thomas explains to Ann-Marie Argile about the hose reels carried on the fire engine.