Notts emergency services rescue swan in trouble

Emergency services were called when a member of the public spotted the bird had ingested a hook and fishing line.

Officers from Nottinghamshire Police attended, along with their colleagues from Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service and the RSPCA.

A boat was used to get to the swan, which was swimming with two other swans and four cygnets.

Crews attempt to rescue the injured swan.

Using a reach pole with a soft hook on, they were able to catch the swan and secure it using a net from the RSPCA.

The hook and line were removed at the side of the river and the teams ensured the swan was safely returned to the water.

Inspector Charlotte Allardice, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Officers are sometimes asked to assist in incidents a little out of the ordinary in relation to police incidents, but we will take action wherever we can.

“It’s sad to hear the swan was suffering after ingesting the hook and fishing line which we believe had been left behind by an angler which is really careless.

“We’'re asking fishing enthusiasts to please be mindful of this and to all members of the public to pick up their rubbish. It can have devastating effects on the wildlife and environment."

Grateful

Following the incident on the River Trent at Newark, an RSPCA spokesman said: “We are grateful to everyone who was involved in the rescue of this poor bird.

“Once the swan was rescued, our officer was able to remove the hook and the line and return the bird back to the wild.

“We strongly urge those who enjoy fishing to be extra cautious to ensure nothing is left behind.

“Most anglers are very responsible when disposing of their litter, but it only takes one piece of snagged line to be left in a tree or dropped near the water to endanger the life of an animal.”

He said people who fish should follow the Angling Trust’s Take 5 campaign and make use of a recycling scheme to dispose of their waste tackle.