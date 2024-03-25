Notts Easter Egg Run 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Nottinghamshire Easter Egg Run now in its 43rd year, saw 858 generous riders and their pillions from across the county riding from Nottingham's Forest Recreation Ground to Mansfield Fire Station on Rosemary Street.

On arrival at the station, the motorcyclists donated a total of 2,363 Easter eggs for disadvantaged children and those with additional needs across Nottinghamshire.

Refreshments were also on hand at the station, along with the chance for bikers and residents to have a tour around Mansfield Fire Museum.

Paul Horton, Communications Officer the museum, said:*We always open the museum so bikers and members of the public can learn about the history of firefighting.

"It's something we do to support the event and it's nice for people to come and have a look around.

The event, which is facilitated by Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service, relies on bikers from across the county who volunteer to take part each year.

Organiser Tim Marsden Marston said: “I’m under no illusion as to just how fantastic the Biker community is in our region!! Your support and generosity never fail, I’m truly humbled. You are all awesome”.