A Nottinghamshire detective has scooped a prestigious award for the effective way he collaborates with partners to tackle cybercrime.

Detective Inspector Mark Booth was recognised at the Home Office’s International Digital Investigation Awards, held in Liverpool on October 1.

The awards were launched to recognise the outstanding work undertaken by investigators who use digital capabilities in the prevention and detection of crime and to safeguard vulnerable individuals.

DI Booth was selected as the winner of the Collaboration and Partnership Working Category in recognition of his ability to bring stakeholders together to defeat cybercriminals.

He was nominated by Detective Chief Inspector Les Charlton, who said: “Mark’s pioneering work in digital apprenticeships exemplifies his exceptional leadership, fostering collaboration across industries and policing partners.

“His innovative approach forged strong partnerships between educational institutions and tech companies, revolutionising skill development in Nottinghamshire Police.

“Mark’s visionary efforts have created accessible pathways to careers in technology and policing, empowering countless future individuals and transforming our workforce for the better.”

In the nomination form, DCI Charlton praised DI Booth’s “exceptional contributions” in leadership, innovation, digital capabilities, collaboration, and partnership working.

He added: “Mark excels in fostering collaboration and partnership working. He has built strong alliances with international law enforcement agencies on the continent, private sector companies, and academic institutions.

“Through these partnerships, Mark facilitates the sharing of knowledge, resources, and best practices, enhancing the collective ability to tackle cybercrime."

DI Booth said he was thrilled to win the accolade.

He said: “As a natural part of the job in digital forensics, we work with so many partners in both the public and private sector, nationally and internationally.

“We have so many different projects running in so many different places, contributing to the research picture around digital forensics and how we can improve our service offering.

“We contribute to discussions on best practice for investigating cybercrime and it’s something I really enjoy doing.

“I get a lot of satisfaction out of delivering something that’s worthwhile and to win this award for that work is really great.

“I felt a little embarrassed to win an award but once I got over that initial embarrassment I obviously felt proud. To represent Nottinghamshire Police at the ceremony was really nice.”