Notts detective scoops international award for cybercrime work

By Shelley Marriott
Published 22nd Oct 2024, 09:35 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Nottinghamshire detective has scooped a prestigious award for the effective way he collaborates with partners to tackle cybercrime.

Detective Inspector Mark Booth was recognised at the Home Office’s International Digital Investigation Awards, held in Liverpool on October 1.

The awards were launched to recognise the outstanding work undertaken by investigators who use digital capabilities in the prevention and detection of crime and to safeguard vulnerable individuals.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

DI Booth was selected as the winner of the Collaboration and Partnership Working Category in recognition of his ability to bring stakeholders together to defeat cybercriminals.

DI Mark Booth was selected as the winner of the Collaboration and Partnership Working Category in recognition of his ability to bring stakeholders together to defeat cybercriminalsDI Mark Booth was selected as the winner of the Collaboration and Partnership Working Category in recognition of his ability to bring stakeholders together to defeat cybercriminals
DI Mark Booth was selected as the winner of the Collaboration and Partnership Working Category in recognition of his ability to bring stakeholders together to defeat cybercriminals

He was nominated by Detective Chief Inspector Les Charlton, who said: “Mark’s pioneering work in digital apprenticeships exemplifies his exceptional leadership, fostering collaboration across industries and policing partners.

“His innovative approach forged strong partnerships between educational institutions and tech companies, revolutionising skill development in Nottinghamshire Police.

“Mark’s visionary efforts have created accessible pathways to careers in technology and policing, empowering countless future individuals and transforming our workforce for the better.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In the nomination form, DCI Charlton praised DI Booth’s “exceptional contributions” in leadership, innovation, digital capabilities, collaboration, and partnership working.

He added: “Mark excels in fostering collaboration and partnership working. He has built strong alliances with international law enforcement agencies on the continent, private sector companies, and academic institutions.

“Through these partnerships, Mark facilitates the sharing of knowledge, resources, and best practices, enhancing the collective ability to tackle cybercrime."

DI Booth said he was thrilled to win the accolade.

He said: “As a natural part of the job in digital forensics, we work with so many partners in both the public and private sector, nationally and internationally.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We have so many different projects running in so many different places, contributing to the research picture around digital forensics and how we can improve our service offering.

“We contribute to discussions on best practice for investigating cybercrime and it’s something I really enjoy doing.

“I get a lot of satisfaction out of delivering something that’s worthwhile and to win this award for that work is really great.

“I felt a little embarrassed to win an award but once I got over that initial embarrassment I obviously felt proud. To represent Nottinghamshire Police at the ceremony was really nice.”

News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice