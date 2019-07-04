Notts dad who is 'pro-UKIP but anti-Brexit' gets tattoo of Nigel Farage - being pelted with a milkshake

A Nottinghamshire dad who is pro-UKIP but anti-Brexit has captured his unusual political views in a tattoo of Nigel Farage - being pelted with a milkshake.

The inking on Matthew Haddon-Reichardt's thigh features the slogan: "My milkshake brings all the boys to the yard".

Matthew with the finished tattoo

Matthew, 41, wanted a satirical political tattoo to make people laugh during Brexit.

He was going to get one of Theresa May, but when she resigned he got one of Brexiteer Farage being soaked with a McDonald's milkshake.

Bizarrely Matthew, a writer from Nottingham, describes himself as pro-UKIP, anti-Brexit, and voted remain and for the Green Party, but said he'd support another referendum.

He said: "People on the left will think I'm praising Farage, whereas people on the right will think I'm criticising him - or even advocating milkshaking.

Matthew Haddon-Reichardt's finished tattoo

"I planned to get a tattoo of Theresa May eating chips, but then she disappeared from the public eye so I thought to myself - 'who else can I get?'

"I asked for ideas on Facebook, and the tattooist suggested I get Farage being milkshaked with the lyric over his head.

"Farage is the architect of Brexit. He's Mr Brexit. The Churchill of Brexit, if you like.

"I'm not a member of a political party. I'm just having a laugh.

Matt Haddon-Reichardt (left) gets a tattoo of Nigel Farage from tattoo artist James Surridge (right).

"It's just a bit of fun during a tough time for a nation going through the mill.

"The whole style is very Spitting Image, or something like that.

"It's just about sending the politicians up, and putting a smile on everyone's faces.

"Truth is, it will be funny to see how Brexiteers and Corbynites will probably get together to hate this tattoo and claim it's this or it's that.

"I'm not thinking as deeply on this as they are, though."

Matthew went under the needle for five hours at True Colours Tattoo in Preston, Lancs, on June 30 "to make people laugh during this difficult, stressful time".

He said he's "got no axe to grind" and is wary that "it will divide people on both sides - left and right, those for Brexit and those against it".

He collected sponsorship, and raised £500 for charity Rethink Mental Illness.

"I'm not fit enough to run a marathon and I can't shave my head for charity," he said.

"But sitting for several hours, getting a tattoo - that's what I'm good at.

"I can bear the pain, and quite like it. So I figured - 'why not get a silly tattoo for charity?

"I hope Nigel likes it. Perhaps he'll want to get one of me now."

Matthew said he plans to get a "rogues' gallery" of politician tattoos, including Boris Johnson on a zipwire to Jeremy Corbyn looking like Mr Bean.

He said his mum Marilyn thinks the tattoo is a "bloody stupid idea" - and so does his wife and daughter.

But Matthew, who has other less-daft tattoos, said he's not phased by criticism, and secretly relishes causing a scene.

He said: "I like the idea of it being ridiculous and not something people would get done.

"People can interpret it how they want. That's the joy of art."