Notts churches feeding hungry children during summer holidays

Churches in Nottinghamshire are hosting breakfast and lunch clubs in the summer holidays to help families going hungry due to the absence of free school meals.

Transforming Notts Together has organised the clubs, which is a joint venture between the Diocese of Southwell and Nottingham and the Church Urban Fund.

New Cross Community Church

Lauren Simpson, assistant development worker at Transforming Notts Together, Lauren Simpson said: “ ‘Holiday hunger' initiatives have been around for a couple of years, with the introduction of universal credit and low wages low-income families are finding it increasingly hard to find the extra money in the holiday to feed their children.

"The projects at Holy Trinity Lenton and Mansfield Baptist Church are new for this summer. And we (TNT) are planning to help churches start new projects in the October 2-week half term too.”

The Make Lunch project is a nationwide initiative offering a free hot meal to children from low income families. They work together with the schools in their communities to make sure the families that need it the most get invited.

Food, Fun and Activities for children and families are available from Monday 29 July - Friday 30 August :

Lifespring Church Warsop

Tuesdays @ 10.30am - 12.30pm

Lifespring Centre New Ollerton

Mondays and Wednesdays @ 10.30am - 12.30pm

New Cross Community Church Sutton-in-Ashfield

Thurs 25 Fri 26 & Mon 29 Jul @ 9am - 11am

Mon 19 & Thurs 29 Aug @ 9am - 11am

The Bridge Church Retford

Wednesdays @ 12noon - 2pm

For more information, visit: lifespring.org.uk/community/make-lunch/

