Nottinghamshire County Council has revealed another big year for the county in numbers

Nottinghamshire's year in numbers as council reflects on a busy 2022

As another year draws to a close, Nottinghamshire Council has again unveiled its annual list of facts and figures for 2022.

By John Smith
3 hours ago
Updated 21st Dec 2022, 1:17pm

This year has been one where life has pretty much returned to normal after the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, it has also been one tinged with sadness with the death of Queen Elizabeth II as well as the war in Ukraine.

It has been a landmark year for the county in terms of unlocking major investment, with the Government confirming a £1.14 billion devolution deal is on offer for the East Midlands.

In addition to this, billions of pounds worth of investment and thousands of jobs are also in the pipeline after Nottinghamshire was a chosen as the home of what is hoped to be the world’s first commercial prototype fusion energy plant.

This year also saw the return of the Tour of Britain to Nottinghamshire in September and the first ever Notts Day Festival in August.

It is fair to say it has been another busy year for Nottinghamshire and here are some of the highlights in numbers

1. Sherwood Forest

45,145 visitors flocked to Robin Hood’s legendary home, Sherwood Forest Country Park, between January and November

2. Recycling

50,209 tonnes of household waste was recycled or composted from the council's recycling centres

3. Meals at Home

Around 900 hot meals a day daily are being delivered to people across the county as part of the Meals at Home service

4. Your Health Your Way

Between April and October of this year, 2,395 residents received help from smoking cessation provider Your Health Your Way

