As another year draws to a close, Nottinghamshire Council has again unveiled its annual list of facts and figures for 2022.

This year has been one where life has pretty much returned to normal after the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, it has also been one tinged with sadness with the death of Queen Elizabeth II as well as the war in Ukraine.

It has been a landmark year for the county in terms of unlocking major investment, with the Government confirming a £1.14 billion devolution deal is on offer for the East Midlands.

In addition to this, billions of pounds worth of investment and thousands of jobs are also in the pipeline after Nottinghamshire was a chosen as the home of what is hoped to be the world’s first commercial prototype fusion energy plant.

This year also saw the return of the Tour of Britain to Nottinghamshire in September and the first ever Notts Day Festival in August.

It is fair to say it has been another busy year for Nottinghamshire and here are some of the highlights in numbers

1. Sherwood Forest 45,145 visitors flocked to Robin Hood’s legendary home, Sherwood Forest Country Park, between January and November Photo: National World Photo Sales

2. Recycling 50,209 tonnes of household waste was recycled or composted from the council's recycling centres Photo: Other Photo Sales

3. Meals at Home Around 900 hot meals a day daily are being delivered to people across the county as part of the Meals at Home service Photo: Other Photo Sales

4. Your Health Your Way Between April and October of this year, 2,395 residents received help from smoking cessation provider Your Health Your Way Photo: Other Photo Sales