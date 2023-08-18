News you can trust since 1952
Nottinghamshire's tourism continues to grow despite financial challenges

Tourism in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire enjoyed a record spend in 2022 as the value of the local visitor economy smashed through the £2 billion mark.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 18th Aug 2023, 17:11 BST- 1 min read

This new data demonstrates remarkable growth and resilience following the pandemic, despite a tough economic backdrop.

The report, formulated by Global Tourism Solutions using its STEAM (Scarborough Tourism Economic Activity Monitor) model, was commissioned as a joint project by Visit Nottinghamshire, Nottinghamshire County, Nottingham City, Mansfield, and Newark and Sherwood councils.

The value of the visitor economy grew by 15.6 per cent compared to 2021, indicating a strong recovery from the Covid-19 period, and was up by £72m (3.6 per cent) compared to 2019.

Tourism in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire enjoyed a record spend in 2022
Visitor numbers have also continued strong growth from the year 2021, growing from around 28.87m to 32.97m (14.2 per cent).

Executive Mayor of Mansfield, Andy Abrahams, said: “These figures are encouraging and support our aim to encourage more people to visit this district and grow our local economy as part of our Destination Mansfield agenda.

“This year has been the best yet for events in the district including our first Caribbean carnival, the first Mansfield Film Festival, along with the increasingly popular learning disability Onefest, Armed Forces Day, Party in the Market and Summer Festival.

"Our £3m investment to transform Berry Hill Park into a Destination Park will continue to put Mansfield on the map.”

Annette Thornley, Business Development manager at Visit Nottinghamshire, said: “We have a fantastic tourism offering in the city and county and we look forward to continuing to welcome visitors new and old to the region.”

