Nottinghamshire’s small businesses invited to celebrate their achievements

The King's Awards for Enterprise Small Business Drinks Reception, organised by The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) in partnership with the University of Nottingham, promises to provide valuable insights, inspiration, and networking opportunities to help businesses thrive.

The event, sponsored by the University of Nottingham, will be held on Thursday, June 29, from 6pm to 8pm, at The Ingenuity Centre, which is part of the University’s Jubilee Campus.

It will feature a distinguished panel of speakers, including Mark Goldby, Deputy Lieutenant for Nottinghamshire, who will share their experiences, best practices, and strategies for entrepreneurial success.

Natalie Gasson-McKinley MBE, FSB development manager

Attendees will have the chance to gain insights, explore opportunities, and expand their networks while enjoying a drinks reception and canapes to stimulate conversation and collaboration.

Natalie Gasson-McKinley MBE, FSB development manager, said: "The King's Awards for Enterprise Small Business Drinks Reception provides a fantastic opportunity for small businesses to learn from industry experts, network with like-minded entrepreneurs, and gain valuable insights into the King's Awards for Enterprise.

"We encourage all eligible businesses to join us and discover the recognition and exposure these prestigious awards can offer."

Professor Andrew Bacon, Nottingham University Business School Associate Dean, said: "Through this event, we aim to inspire small businesses, and inform them how the King’s Awards for Enterprise can help them to showcase their outstanding achievements."