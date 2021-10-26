Nottinghamshire’s largest independent funeral directors celebrate 20 years of trainee programme

A.W. Lymn The Family Funeral Service launched the programme, which is designed to to offer the opportunity to gain five qualifications to kick-start a career in the funeral industry, in 2001.

The four year residential course offers the chance to work in each department of the business ranging from fleet maintenance to the mortuary and is open to those with at least two A Level passes or equivalent.

The business welcomes anyone with a true interest in the funeral sector who is looking for a career change or an alternative to university.

The A.W. Lymn trainees

Pete Clarson, commercial director at A.W. Lymn, who oversees the trainees, said: “We are so proud to be celebrating 20 years of our trainee programme, and what a ride it’s been.

“It has certainly been a learning curve throughout the years and the programme has been tweaked along the journey to better suit the needs of our trainees, but we are very proud of how far we’ve come and the number of individuals we’ve helped kick-start a career in our profession.”

The programme has had many success stories over the years, with one of the first trainees still working for the business now, 20 years later.

Starting in 2001 while studying for his A Levels, Jonathan Baker is a testament to the success of the programme, after rising through the ranks to the role of Senior Funeral Director for the Mansfield area.

Jonathan, now aged 38, said: “I am extremely thankful for the experience the trainee programme has provided me with, and for further igniting my passion for the funeral industry.

"Being given the chance to experience every aspect of the business you can then go on to work in whatever department suits you best, there are so many opportunities.”

Applications for the A.W. Lymn September 2022 course are now open. To apply visit www.lymn.co.uk.

