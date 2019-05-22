Nottinghamshire village gears up to celebrate Maypole Day

Crowds are expected to gather for Wellow's annual Maypole Day, which traditionally marks the start of summer.

The festival started in 1856 but the tradition ended with the outbreak of World War II, and restarted in 1950.

Last year's Wellow Maypole celebrations

The celebrations will take place on Monday May 27, when the village May Queen is crowned and the children dance around the impressive 17m high maypole on the village green.

Earlier this year, villagers voted in a secret ballot to choose the new May Queen for the forthcoming year.

This year Lucy Hollingworth of Boughton will be crowned by retiring May Queen Isabel Leatt.

Together with her Maids of Honour, who were runners up in the election, Lucy will take part in the procession from St Swithins Church onto the Maypole Green, and after being crowned will watch the maypole dancing, together with a little bit of mayhem created by Wellow Jack and his Bogies.

After this, the children perform a variety of intricate maypole dances they have learnt in the weeks leading up to the big day.

Whilst the crowning of the May Queen and the maypole dancing are at the heart of Wellow Maypole Celebrations, there will be lots more to see and do all afternoon from noon until 5pm. This year the main entertainment comes from Falconry Experiences, who will be giving flying falconry demonstrations.

Rattlejag Morris and Ollerton Town Drum Corps will also be appearing, as well as SteelGen, a locally based steel band, bringing carnival atmosphere to the village.

Punch and Judy, children's swingboats, and a teddy tombola will entertain the younger members of the family, whilst everyone will enjoy the many stalls, crafts and games around the green.

There will be hot and cold food served throughout the event, with a visit to the renowned home made cake stall in the Memorial Hall a must!

To help fund future Maypole Celebrations, there is a grand prize raffle together with a conventional tombola, and souvenir programmes for sale.

Free parking is available at Wellow House School and Wellow Dam.

To find out more, visit: facebook.com/WellowMaypoleCelebrations/