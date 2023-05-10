Nottinghamshire sink design company sold to historic US manufacturer
Concrete basin and sink manufacturer Kast, based near Mansfield, has been sold to US-based Kohler Co. for an undisclosed sum.
Kast, in Boughton, designs, manufactures and delivers contemporary concrete basins for homeowners, designers and architects around the world.
Founded 150 years ago, Kohler owns a range of kitchen and bathroom furniture brands, including Ann Sacks, Mira and Rada, manufacturing and distributing products globally.
The acquisition will broaden Kohler’s product offering in the UK and Europe.
Founder of the Nottinghamshire-based company, Tim Bayes, will remain part of the business as managing director and head of creative.
Tim said: “When I started the company more than 20 years ago, there was no-one to follow, because no-one was making and designing concrete products like we were.
“I knew the potential that a refined, beautiful product, like ours, could have. I’m so proud of my team and how far we’ve come and look forward to seeing how Kohler can take Kast designs to a new and exciting level.”
Law firm Shakespeare Martineau assisted with the company sale, advising on the corporate, real estate, employment, tax and intellectual property aspects.
Corporate associate Ashley Taylor said: “We were thrilled to support Tim with the sale of his business to an internationally-recognised organisation.
"This is a fantastic opportunity for the brand and it’s great to see that UK businesses continue to attract interest from across the pond.”
For more information about Kast visit www.kastconcretebasins.com.