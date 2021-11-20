Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service Crews are continuing their work and are being supported by the Command Support Unit and Environmental Protection Unit.

Mick Sharman, area manager, said: "We are likely to be on scene for a number of hours as we work to identify the leak and make the area safe.

"We are aware that people in the vicinity are asking why they cannot leave their flats.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Victoria Centre has been evacuated. Photo by Simon Gunn.

"The Incident Commander has requested that people remain in their flats until instructed otherwise.

"We understand the frustration but it is for your safety and to allow our crews to bring this incident to a close as swiftly as we can."