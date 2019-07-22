Nottinghamshire's Splendour Festival - in pictures
Festival-goers descended on Wollaton Hall and Deer Park for a sold-out, star-studded Splendour Festival this weekend.
With more than 40 acts across five stages, spanning all musical genres, from fresh faced talent to living legends, there was something for everyone.
Brit Award winner Rag N Bone man warmed up the main stage ahead of Manic Street Preachers on Saturday evening, dedicating a song to a young fan, holding a sign saying "No 1 Rag'n'Bone Man Fan' at the front of the stage.