Nottinghamshire roads policing officers support #OperationFreeway targeting illegal driving

Officers from Nottinghamshire’s roads policing unit have taken part in a week of action to help stop incidents of illegal driving on the M1.

By Shelley Marriott
Published 14th Mar 2023, 15:16 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 16:01 GMT

They took part in Operation Freeway, launched by National Highways, to try to reduce the number of incidents on the motorway.

The week of action took place from March 6, to March 12.

This driver was found to have no licence and no insurance
A series of tweets from Nottinghamshrie Police’s RPU said a number of drivers were reported for not wearing their seatbelt.

One tweet said: “There were also a number of driver's seen to be on their mobile phone while driving. It got worse for one driver as he was found to have #NoLicence and #NoInsurance.”

Another tweet said: “This week may be focused on the #M1. However, this driver presented themselves on a plate to #RPU officers on their way back into HQ by going straight through a red light!

“Driver #Reported for the offence and suitable advice given.”

A number of driver's were reported for not wearing their seatbelt, including the driver of this HGV.
This driver went straight through a red light
Notts Road Policing Unit officers supported National Highways with #OperationFreeway M1
