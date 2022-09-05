Nottinghamshire residents urged to try and reduce their rubbish and take part in One-Bag Challenge

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nottinghamshire County Council and its waste and recycling partner Veolia are encouraging residents to reduce their rubbish as part of Go Green for September with a chance to win some eco-friendly prizes during Zero Waste Week.

As part of this year’s Zero Waste Week Nottinghamshire is launching the One-Bag Challenge, to encourage people across the county to really stop and think about how much rubbish they accumulate over the course of a seven-day period.

Nottinghamshire County Council and its waste and recycling partner Veolia will be sharing plenty of useful tips and tricks on how people can reduce their rubbish down to a single bag, with a whole host of prizes on offer for those who engage with the campaign online.

To take part take a picture of your rubbish at the end of the week and share your top tip for cutting down to just one bag, it could be a hack that has been shared online or your own family favourite, then post it on social media using #NottsRecycles.

Coun Neil Clarke MBE, cabinet member for the Transport and Environment at Nottinghamshire County Council said: “There are plenty of changes we can all make to reduce our waste. They don’t have to be big, but by making the effort we can help to save the environment and possibly our finances too.

"I’m a big fan of my refillable water bottle, because it reminds me to stay hydrated and stops me buying water in single use plastic bottles or using plastic cups.”

Julie Adams, contract performance manager for Veolia Nottinghamshire said: “Recycling as much as we can will reduce the amount of rubbish in our general waste bins.

"Don’t forget that some items that can’t be recycled in your home recycling wheeled bin, such as old clothes, metal saucepans, electricals, batteries and wood are accepted – just a short trip away at local recycling centres.”