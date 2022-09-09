Nottinghamshire residents invited to county's proclamation of new King

Details of the King's historic Accession Council, which will be held tomorrow, Saturday, at 10am in St James's Palace, were announced by Buckingham Palace.

It will be televised for the first time in its history, showing the King being formally proclaimed monarch, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, and Charles making his declaration and oath.

A Principal Proclamation will be read in public for the first time by the Garter King of Arms from the balcony overlooking Friary Court at St James's an hour later, at 11am.

King Charles III.

It will be followed by a flurry of proclamations around the country, with the second one in the City of London at the Royal Exchange at noon on Saturday, and further proclamations in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales at noon on Sunday.

Nottinghamshire’s proclamation will take place at Nottinghamshire Council’s County Hall headquarters in West Bridgford on Sunday, September 11, at 1pm.

Sir John Peace, Lord Lieutenant of Nottinghamshire, will lead the tributes to Queen Elizabeth II, while the proclamation of the King will be delivered by Paul Southby, High Sheriff of Nottinghamshire.

A number of invited guests and dignitaries will be in attendance at the ceremony, which will take place on the banks of the River Trent.

Members of the public are welcome to attend from 12.15pm.

Flags at County Hall, which are currently flying at half-mast, will be raised to full-mast for the two days of national and local proclamations.