Nottinghamshire residents are the safest diggers in the UK according to study by LSBUD

A study was undertaken by the UK’s leading online safe digging resource, Linesearch BeforeUdig (LSBUD).

Richard Broome, MD at LSBUD, said: “It is great to see the British public wanting to do more to their homes, and to see so many using the proper precautions to stay safe is heartening.

"With 84 per cent of all digging projects now preceded by an underground search, it is clear that the safe digging message is getting through.

“However, there is still room for improvement. When the British public dig ‘blind’, with no prior knowledge of what is beneath them, there results can be significant.

"You are looking at serious injuries, expensive repairs, major disruptions and in the worst cases, fatalities.