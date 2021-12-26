Officers now routinely consider proactively disclosing the past behaviour of abusers to their partners whenever an incident is reported to them.

Clare’s Law, introduced in 2014, allows police to proactively warn people who may not be aware of their partner’s abusive past. It also gives individuals a right to ask about what the police may know about their partner.

So far in 2021 the legislation has been used to make 356 disclosures to people who may be at risk or further abuse.

Detective Inspector Gareth Harding, force lead for domestic abuse

Nottinghamshire was the first force in the country to review all domestic abuse occurrences in order to assess their suitability for action under Clare’s Law, also known as the Domestic Violence Disclosure Scheme.

Detective Inspector Gareth Harding, force lead for domestic abuse, said: “When an incident of domestic abuse is reported to us our first thought is always about how best we can safeguard the victim from further harm, and the good news is that there are many very effective things we can do very quickly to help them – long before somebody appears in court and is convicted for their offending.

“Clare’s Law is an extremely effective tool that allows us to expose the true nature of their abusers.”

Referrals under Clare’s Law may also be made to the police by other agencies and individuals.

Anybody who thinks someone is at risk can request a disclosure by ringing 101 or visiting a police station and asking for a disclosure under the domestic violence disclosure scheme although the disclosure will only ever be made to the person believed to be at risk.

Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner Caroline Henry said: “As Police and Crime Commissioner responsible for representing victims, any measure we take to protect potential victims of domestic abuse is welcomed.

“Clare’s Law and its implementation is a prime example of how proactive policing can have a tangible impact for the better on people in Nottinghamshire.”