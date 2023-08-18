News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries

Nottinghamshire Police seeking community groups in area supporting women and girls

Nottinghamshire Police are asking community groups for feedback on how to help reduce violence against women and girls in the area.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 18th Aug 2023, 12:14 BST- 1 min read

Nottinghamshire Police have shared that they would like to improve their understanding of community concerns across the Nottinghamshire area.

The county policing team said there will be a specific focus on “reducing violence against women and girls” in their policing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And as part of the violence against women and girls (VAWG) programme, police will launch a girls and women engagement network (GWEN).

Nottinghamshire Police are seeking community groups supporting women and girls in the area.Nottinghamshire Police are seeking community groups supporting women and girls in the area.
Nottinghamshire Police are seeking community groups supporting women and girls in the area.
Most Popular
Read More
Micky Flanagan tour: ‘If Ever We Needed It…’ dates added - full list & tickets

A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Police said the network “aims to help officers identify concerns that women have within the community”.

This will involve members of neighbourhood policing teams attending community meetings regularly to find out specific issues and concerns.

If you run a Nottinghamshire community group and are interested in working with the police, you can register your interest in a new survey.

Visit rb.gy/81mvl to complete the survey and access additional details about the network.

See www.nottinghamshire.pcc.police.uk/Our-Work/VAWG.aspx for more about the VAWG programme.

Related topics:VAWGNottinghamshire