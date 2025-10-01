Nottinghamshire Police praise victim after rapist jailed for 15 years

Detectives have praised the bravery of a rape victim after a violent offender was jailed for attacking her.

Ionel-Alexandru Paicu, 25, assaulted the woman and threatened her with a knife before sexually assaulting her in the early hours of New Year’s Day 2025 at a Nottinghamshire address.

The woman reported the attack to a family member and then had the courage to speak to police about what had happened.

She was supported by specially-trained officers and detectives began an investigation into Paicu.

Detective Constable Rachel Staley, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Paicu’s violent, bullying behaviour that night inflicted a truly horrific and degrading ordeal on the victim.

“Thankfully after talking to her family she had the courage to come forward and report what had happened to police.

“I would like to express my gratitude to her for helping us to convict Paicu and achieve this outcome in court.

“Her dignity and resilience throughout has been in stark contrast to Paicu who didn’t even have the decency to admit what he had done, subjecting her to a crown court trial.

“We know cases of this nature can take a huge emotional toll on victims and their families.

“I wish them the very best in the next stage of the process of rebuilding their lives.

“I hope this case serves as a warning to other violent men who think they can subject women to this sort of abuse. We treat such reports with the utmost seriousness and will do whatever it takes to bring offenders to justice.

“My message to other victims who are suffering is that although the steps to come forward and report can appear difficult, you will be listened to, helped and kept safe.”

Paicu was jailed for a total of 15 years on Tuesday, September 30, at Nottingham Crown Court.

He was convicted of two counts of rape, attempted sexual assault, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and threats with an offensive weapon.