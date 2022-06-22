Nottinghamshire Police officers raise flag for build-up to Armed Forces Day

The event, which takes place this Saturday, June 25, provides an opportunity for people to learn more about the different Armed Forces and the men and women who make up their ranks.

Celebrations began on Monday, June 20, when the Armed Forces Day flag was raised at buildings and landmarks around the country.

In West Bridgford, officers from Nottinghamshire Police took part in a ceremony at the headquarters of Nottinghamshire Council.

Nottinghamshire PCC Caroline Henry joins officers in raising the Armed Forces Day flag at County Hall

Tomorrow, June 24, there will also be an internal performance by the Nottinghamshire Police brass band quartet band who will be playing a range of military-themed tunes as part of an internal networking event.

PCSO Steve Timperley, a veteran of the British Army, chairman of the Nottinghamshire Police Armed Forces Network and the force’s Ashfield community partnerships lead, said: “As a veteran and a serving officer with Nottinghamshire Police, I have no hesitation in recommending a careering policing to other veterans and reservists.

“We have about 100 military veterans serving in the force and they have each brought with them a range of relevant experience, skills and values.

“I am currently engaged in efforts not only to advertise the force to potential new recruits, but also to break down barriers with other veterans who have struggled since leaving the armed services and have had more challenging relationships with the police as a result.”

Earlier this year Nottinghamshire Police launched a pioneering new recruitment scheme to provide a direct pathway for military personnel to join the police service once their time serving in the military had ended.

The Military Widening Access Course, supported by the College of Policing, means serving military personnel will now be supported to transition into a career in policing.

The course is among a number of entry routes for those wanting to become a police constable in Nottinghamshire.

The success of these entry routes has seen the force achieve its national Uplift recruitment target a year ahead of schedule.

The force reached 2,380 officers by March 2022, meaning officer ranks at the force are now at their highest levels for 11 years.