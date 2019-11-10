Nottinghamshire Police issues update on flooding situation

Nottinghamshire Police has warned people in the Newark area to be vigilant as officers continue to monitor rising river levels following recent heavy rain.

The force has been helping to keep people, their homes and other property safe as part of a multi-agency response to the flooding, which has affected communities across the county - including most severely in Mansfield, Newark and Worksop.

Police are urging people to be vigilant.

As a result of the recent wet weather, the A617 Kelham Bridge has been closed after the River Trent burst its banks, flooding nearby roads.

The road remains closed between the Fox Inn public house at Kelham and the A617 junction with the A46 and A616 Newark Cattle Market island.

Officers are also continuing to work closely with colleagues from Newark and Sherwood District Council to monitor the impact on the Tolney Lane Travellers' site at Newark, where occupants are being supported with river levels expected to rise.

Elsewhere, 17 properties remain evacuated following a mudslide in Mansfield on Thursday.

Work is now underway to clear debris which fell on to Bank End Close, with officers continuing to support Mansfield District Council on-site.

Chief Inspector Liz Rogers said: "We're continuing to monitor the impact of the recent wet weather and are working closely with our partners to help minimise the impact on the communities we serve.

"We're urging people to take reasonable precautions to protect themselves and their property by ensuring they are seeking out updates about flooding in their area, as well as taking extra care when they are either driving or walking through areas of standing area.

"With water on the roads and temperatures due to fall overnight, we’re also warning drivers to take extra care on the county's roads."

For the latest on road closures in Nottinghamshire, visit www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/planning-and-environment/emergencies-and-disruption/current-disruption

Flood warnings remain in place across the county and the latest information on whether these may affect you can be found at https://flood-warning-information.service.gov.uk/warnings



