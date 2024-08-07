Nottinghamshire police issue warning ahead of potential protest tonight

Police across the UK are on high alert today due to potential demonstrations, with a protest allegedly planned in Nottingham tonight.

Today (Wednesday, August 7), eighteen towns and cities, including Nottingham, are on high alert for potential unrest.

An encrypted message on Telegram has spread the word about possible confrontations in various towns and cities across the UK.

Thousands of police are preparing for more potential riots across England tonight (August 7), with reports of at least 30 organised protests.

Image shared from Richard Tatham at Nottingham city centre demonstration on Saturday, August 3.

Last week, disorder broke out in Southport after three girls were tragically stabbed.

The following demonstrations were then instigated by misinformation spread online.

Over the weekend, fifteen arrests were made during a protest in Old Market Square, Nottingham, with hundreds of arrests across the country.

According to Nottinghamshire Police, online posts promoting tonight’s protest have given the address of a vulnerable elderly person, sparking concerns among police.

A post on the Nottinghamshire Police Facebook page said: “We are aware of a potential protest being organised in Nottingham on Wednesday evening (August 7).

“The location has no links to the business advertised on the internet.

“Officers have visited the address and it is home to an elderly person with vulnerabilities.

“It has no links whatsoever to any immigration business.

“We would strongly advise that those wishing to attend any protest in this location refrain from doing so as this is an elderly person’s home address. Thank you.”

Several events in Nottingham, including Wollaton Park's Azaadi Kite Festival, have been cancelled today due to concerns of potential conflict and unrest.

Nottinghamshire Police then issued an update on Facebook to reassure residents today (August 7).

Assistant chief constable Rob Griffin said: “I understand that people are concerned about what they have been hearing on social media about planned activity in and around the West Bridgford area this evening.

“I want to reassure people that this all seems to emanate from a Telegram message where a West Bridgford location was identified.

“I want to stress that this is an elderly person's home address, and I can confirm that there is no immigration service running from this address.

“I would urge anybody of thinking of attending this address not to do so.

“We have also received some intelligence that groups are planning to meet at the Ruddington Tram Stop who are seemingly intent on preventing any attack on this address.

“I would reassure those groups that there is no need to do so because we have prepared a policing operation should it be required.

“The public can expect to see a highly visible policing presence in this area and also across other parts of the city as a precaution.

“We have been talking to our communities throughout the week and we have and will continue to support places of worship.

“Nottinghamshire is a perfectly safe place to live, work, and visit and I would advise people to go about their usual activities this evening without fear.

“Our priority will always be to protect the public and if called upon we will be there to do just that.

“If we encounter any kind of disorder we will be dealing with it swiftly and robustly.

“We will not tolerate violence or disorder on our streets.”