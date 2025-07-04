Nottinghamshire police colleagues win award after handling enormous workload

A police team that has experienced a significant increase in workload has been recognised as Nottinghamshire Police’s team of the year.

Based within the force’s Intelligence Department, the Single Point of Contact (SPoC) team facilitate the lawful acquisition of evidence relating to communications data – such as mobile phones.

The team consists of eight accredited communications data investigators, also known as SPoCs, and together they provide effective cooperation with the Investigatory Powers Commissioners Office (IPCO) and telecommunications operators.

On a daily basis, the SPoC team review applications from all teams and departments within Notts Police and East Midlands Special Operations Unit, ensuring that each application reaches the required standard for submission to IPCO for authorisation.

Adam Dawson is a member of the SPoC team

During 2024, the SPoC team processed approximately 6,600 applications – a 90 per cent increase compared to figures in 2021.

The team have managed to handle the sharp rise in demand while maintaining a high level of service, even though staffing numbers have remained the same.

They were crowned Team of the Year at the annual Nottinghamshire Police Force Awards. The team was nominated by Detective Sergeants Steve Price and Laura Selvey.

Praising the team’s dedication and ethos, DS Selvey, who manages the team, said: “Without their positive attitude and commitment, the SPoC team’s substantial output and demand management simply would not happen.

“Members of the team embody pride, integrity, and professionalism and in turn deliver an outstanding service, assisting all others with a common aim of furthering investigations through lawful and proportionate applications for communications data.

“The SPoC team routinely receive praise from various individuals and departments and that is owed to their willingness to help others.

“It is also worth noting that the team provide far greater cover that any other SPoC team in the region in terms of 7am to 10pm cover seven days a week, as well as a 24/7 on call function.

“Whilst this is factored in due to their shift pattern, without the commitment and flexibly of all of the staff this would not have been sustainable.”

Processing applications can be a complex task, as some applicants may need advice and assistance in creating an application. Due to this, the SPoCs are readily available to provide this guidance either by telephone or via pre-arranged one to one visits to the SPoC office.

The nomination was supported by DI Jamie Hill, who described the team as “exceptional”.

He said: “Collectively and individually the SPOC team are exceptional at the service they provide to the organisation and region.

“It is rather telling that since 2021, we have seen a demand increase of 90 per cent. In volume terms this is equates to an increase from 3,501 to 6,600 applications for communications data.

“The reason we have be able to sustain this for so long is the knowledge, commitment, dedication, pride, and motivation of every single member of the SPOC team. It is due to their efficiency that we have been able to provide such a high level of service and sustain it for so long.”