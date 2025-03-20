Nottinghamshire Police are national leaders in burglary visits and investigations

Nottinghamshire Police is one of the most proactive forces in the country when it comes to investigating burglaries.

Figures released by the National Police Chiefs Council show that the officers and staff attended 99 per cent of residential break-ins last year – a figure comfortably above the national average.

The force has worked to attend all residential burglaries for several years – even before a national mandate was introduced in July 2023.

Such visits allow not only for the best possible recovery of evidence, but also for the most effective support for victims.

Nottinghamshire Police are one of the national leaders in burglary visits and investigations. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Over the last 12 months Nottinghamshire Police was also among the top performing forces in investigating cases – with nine per cent of investigations resulting in charge, caution or other positive resolution.

Unsolved cases are very often linked to a named suspect but cannot be charged because of the very high evidence threshold required.

As well as effectively investigating offences, the force has also been working to prevent them before they happen – for example by installing target hardening measures like doorbell cameras at the homes of vulnerable residents

Detectives are also working more closely with other forces to crack down on cross-border offences, and with vehicle manufacturers to improve their response to car-key break-ins.

Detective Chief Inspector Claire Gould, burglary lead at Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Few other crimes have the kind of the same impact on victims’ wellbeing than a break-in at their own home.

“The knowledge that an intruder – in all likelihood a total stranger – has violated their lives in this way is a very difficult thing to deal with.

“That is why we take these offences so seriously and work to ensure that all victims are visited in person by an officer.

“As well as providing support of victims, these visits give us the best possible chance to collect evidence that will lead to a conviction.

“Burglaries can be a very challenging offences to investigate and it is sometimes difficult to reach the very high evidential threshold we need to secure a criminal charge.

“However, that doesn’t mean we don’t have a very good idea of who has committed a lot of the cases that remain unsolved – all of which can provide useful intelligence about individuals that will help us in future investigations.”