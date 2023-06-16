In a video on the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Nottinghamshire’s (OPCCN) Facebook page, Mrs Henry says Help is available for anyone affected by the tragedy through Nottinghamshire Victim CARE, which offers people the chance to speak to a trained victim support professional who can provide a range of practical and emotional support.

The service, which also provides advocacy for victims of crime, is commissioned by the OPCCN.

Nottinghamshire PCC Carolin Henry has urged people to get support if they are struggling to come to terms with events in Nottingham this week

There are people standing by to take calls now on 0800 304 7575 or nottsvictimcare.org.uk.