Nottinghamshire PCC urges people struggling with effects of city attacks to seek support through CARE

Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner Caroline Henry has made a heartfelt plea to anyone struggling to come to terms with the “senseless killings” in Nottingham to access support.
By John Smith
Published 16th Jun 2023, 13:06 BST- 1 min read

In a video on the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Nottinghamshire’s (OPCCN) Facebook page, Mrs Henry says Help is available for anyone affected by the tragedy through Nottinghamshire Victim CARE, which offers people the chance to speak to a trained victim support professional who can provide a range of practical and emotional support.

The service, which also provides advocacy for victims of crime, is commissioned by the OPCCN.

Nottinghamshire PCC Carolin Henry has urged people to get support if they are struggling to come to terms with events in Nottingham this weekNottinghamshire PCC Carolin Henry has urged people to get support if they are struggling to come to terms with events in Nottingham this week
Nottinghamshire PCC Carolin Henry has urged people to get support if they are struggling to come to terms with events in Nottingham this week
There are people standing by to take calls now on 0800 304 7575 or nottsvictimcare.org.uk.

The helpline is open Monday to Friday, from 8am to 8pm and Saturday from 9am until 5pm.

