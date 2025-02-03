Nottinghamshire Mining Museum reopens for 2025 with blast from the past

Nottinghamshire Mining Museum, located at East Unit, Mansfield Railway Station, has reopened for the year – as local history enthusiasts are able to visit the museum on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays between 10am and 2pm.

The site is operated entirely by volunteers, including former and retired miners eager to share their knowledge and experiences with visitors interested in the county's mining history.

After the successful launch of their 'Shining a Light' exhibition last year, which explored the role women played in mining communities – especially during the Miners' Strike of 1984-85 – the exhibition has now been extended into this year.

The latest exhibition also features a memorial wall dedicated to the miners who lost their lives at Sherwood Colliery between 1902 and 1992, as well as another memorial wall honouring former miners who have recently passed away.

New additions to the museum (www.nottsminingmuseum.org.uk) include a life-sized pit pony and new interactive VR headsets, allowing visitors to visualise the experience of working in the mines through virtual reality.

Admission to the museum is free; however, visitors are able to make a monetary donation for the maintenance of the site.

1 . VR experience Recent additions include VR headsets that enable visitors to visualise the experience of working in the mines. One notable offering is "Pit Mouse," a virtual reality experience that takes users on a tour of coal mining in England. Here is Eric Eaton engaging with the experience. Photo: Phoebe Cox Photo Sales

2 . Name the pit pony... Visitors can now vote to name a life-sized pit pony. A pit pony, otherwise known as a mining horse, was a horse, pony or mule commonly used underground in mines from the mid-18th until the mid-20th century. Photo: Phoebe Cox Photo Sales

3 . Volunteers The museum is operated by volunteers from the Nottinghamshire NUM Ex and Retired Association. Photo: Phoebe Cox Photo Sales

4 . Shining a light The opening exhibition focuses on the significant role played by women in mining communities, particularly during the Miners' Strike of 1984-85. Ann Donlan, a museum director who played a crucial role in bringing this exhibition to life, has described it as one of her proudest achievements. Photo: Phoebe Cox Photo Sales