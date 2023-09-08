Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The victims of the scam were lured in by flashy adverts and pop-ups for an online investment scheme.

After initially seeing promising returns they were each persuaded to take out bank loans to fund additional investment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is at this point that the scammers struck – convincing the victims to grant remote access to their phones, computer and tablets to help guide

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are warning people to be wary of granting remote access to their devices after victims of a fake investment scam were left on the hook for huge bank loans.

them through the application process.

The victims’ details were then used to secure multiple loans, with the online scammers then transferring the funds into their own accounts and disappearing.

One Nottinghamshire victim, a man in his 20s, was left liable for six loans totalling £118,500 – money he will now have to pay back.

Another, a woman in her 60s, fell into £24,000 of debt in similar circumstances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kirsty Jackson, a cyber protect officer at Nottinghamshire Police, urged people to be vigilant.

She said: “These online investment scammers pose as legitimate companies with hundreds of positive reviews.

“It can be very easy to become a victim.

“It is therefore extremely important that people only grant remote access to their mobile phone, iPad, laptop or computer if they are asked by someone they know and trust, such as a friend or family member.”

Tips from Action Fraud to help you mitigate the risk of falling victim to remote access scams

Only install software or grant remote access to your computer if you're asked by someone you know and trust, such as a friend or family member, and never as a result of an unsolicited call, browser pop up, or message.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The public are reminded that banks or service providers will never contact out of the blue requesting remote access to your device.

If you think your device is infected with a virus or by a type of malware, follow the National Cyber Security Centre guidance on recovering an infected device.

For more information on how to protect yourself online, see: www.eastmidlandscybersecure.co.uk/nottinghamshire.

Incidents should be reported to Action Fraud in the first instance by calling 0300 123 2040.