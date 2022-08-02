Nottinghamshire housebuilder warn children about dangers of building sites

New homes developments under construction may look like exciting places to explore, but the developer is warning children and their parents that they can be extremely hazardous.

Mark Cotes, managing director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes North Midlands, said: “Developers like ourselves are building more new homes at sites all over the country, but until they are completed these places can be dangerous.

Works taking place on a busy construction site

“While we do watch out for youngsters during the day and secure our developments at night, we would like to ask parents to ensure the safety of their children during the holidays, especially if they live near an active building site.”

Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes also host site visits for local children when possible.