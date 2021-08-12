Nottinghamshire hotel launches 'Mamamoons' package for mothers of the bride

Hotel chain launch new package to help mothers of the bride unwind after the big day

After finding that 68 per cent of mothers of the bride felt they deserved a relaxing holiday more than the bride or groom did, Warner Leisure Hotels, which operates 14 adult-only hotels and resorts across the UK, has pioneered the ‘Mamamoon’ getaways to give hard-working mums a break after the wedding when the happy couple jet off on their honeymoon.

The ‘Mamamoon’ breaks include spa access, gin and wine tasting and complimentary breakfast and dinner for the new mothers in law, as well as stress-busting activities such as yoga and archery.

Claire Fletcher, general manager at Thoresby Hall Hotel in Newark, said: “It’s been so tough to see how many times couples have had their big day postponed over the past 18 months, but suffice to say it’s not been easy for mothers of the bride too.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The unsung heroes of the big day, we certainly underestimate the level of stress involved with this important role, and it sounds like a lot of mothers of the bride in Nottinghamshire could use a break.

“That’s why we’ve launched the world’s first ‘Mamamoons’, a chance for mothers of the bride to put their feet up after the wedding and be waited on hand and foot, they definitely deserve it.”

‘Mamamoon’ packages start from just £199 per person, and include bed and breakfast, dinner, swimming pool access, activities and nightly entertainment.