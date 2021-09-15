Thoresby Hall Hotel says its employees enjoy a variety of benefits, including free use of its gym, spa and leisure facilities.

Other perks include a 60 per cent discount off the coffee shop lunch menu and a 20 per cent discount on staycations across its 14 country and costal properties, alongside breaks at Butlins and Haven holiday parks, which are also owned by parent company Bourne Leisure.

The hotel, part of Warner Leisure Hotels, is hosting an open day for potential candidates to learn more about life at Thoresby Hall on Saturday, September 18, and all are welcome to attend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thoresby Hall Hotel is recruiting

In addition to skills in hospitality and leisure, Warner encourages team members to further their personal development by providing funded qualification opportunities.

Claire Fletcher, Thoresby Hall general manager, said: “With so many people deciding to staycation in the UK this year, we’ve had a very busy summer here at Thoresby Hall and expect the same for the autumn season too.

“We’re looking to expand our food and beverage teams to support the increased demand after the pandemic, and are eager to start recruiting new faces.”

Find out more at warnercareers.co.uk