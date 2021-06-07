Nottinghamshire hospitals urge people to adhere to Covid-19 rules

Strict guidelines are still in place inside hospitals despite the relaxation of lockdown measures in many venues across England since May 17.

Hospitals still require everyone to wash their hands regularly, wear a face mask at all times during their visit and to keep two metres apart – while visiting is also still restricted.

Julie Hogg, chief nurse at Sherwood Forest Hospitals’ which runs King’s Mill and Mansfield Community hospitals, said: “In order to keep our patients and colleagues safe, we are still adhering to a number of restrictions across our hospitals.

Sherwood Forest Hospitals’ chief nurse, Julie Hogg

"Covid-19 is extremely transmissible and we know that such diseases can be transmitted quickly in a hospital environment due to the nature of our work, if we are not continuing to adhere to hands, face and space restrictions and reducing our footfall across our hospitals, we could be putting patients at risk.”

Michelle Rhodes, chief nurse at Nottingham University Hospitals, said everything is in place to ‘ensure safe and supported visiting’.

She said: “We know that it's important for our patients to see family and friends, however, our visiting restrictions remain in place to prevent the spread of infection and protect our patients, staff and visitors.

"We are doing everything possible to enable safe and supported visiting and are in a position to be able to safely arrange for one person to visit or accompany a patient in a number of circumstances.”