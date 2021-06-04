Nottinghamshire hospital trust signs pledge to support carers in employment

Nottinghamshire Carers Association (NCA) are delighted to be working with Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust to improve identification and support for the unpaid carers in their workforce.

By signing the pledge the Trust has committed to acknowledge and support informal carers within the organisation, nominate a Carers Champion, review policies and procedures to ensure they are inclusive of carers and communicate the support available throughout the organisation.

Julie Hogg, Sherwood Forest Hospitals chief nurse, said: “We are really proud to be working in partnership with Nottinghamshire Carers Association to help provide support for colleagues who are unpaid carers.

Sherwood Forest Hospitals Chief Nurse, Julie Hogg

"We are committing to caring for these colleagues and providing them with the support and understanding that they need.

"We look forward to working with NCA to see what more we can do to support our colleagues to ensure that the right level of support is given across our workforce.”

NCA work with health and social care professionals, schools, GP’s and local organisations to raise awareness of unpaid carers, and to promote the Carers Hub service Tu Vida across the county. Commissioned by Nottinghamshire County Council (NCC).