With schools closed over Christmas, children are being told to stay away from building sites as they shouldn’t be visited unsupervised.

So Santa has sent one of his fully vaccinated elves to visit Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes’ sites in the county, including and, like every visitor, has had to wear a hard hat and hi-vis clothing for protection.

The elf is to remind kids to stay on Santa’s ‘nice list’ by keeping clear of building sites at all times.

The site team with the elf, who are promoting staying safe on site

Mark Cotes, managing director at Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes North Midlands, said; “Children, like elves, can be curious and adventurous, and turn up in the most unlikely places, especially when schools are closed. However, building sites can be dangerous places for little people.

“Developers like ourselves are building more new homes at sites all over the country, but until they are completed these places are very hazardous for young children."

Before the pandemic, Barratt and David Wilson Homes was able to host regular site visits and safety talks for schools close to its developments all year round.