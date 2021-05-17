Nottinghamshire GP urges people to think twice before going to A&E

Admissions to emergency departments in Nottinghamshire have started to increase in recent weeks and health bosses say that in some cases patients could have been seen in more ‘appropriate settings’.

Now Thilan Bartholomeuz, GP at the Blidworth Surgery, is calling on folk to avoid turning up at hospital for treatment – unless it is an emergency..

“To make sure you get the help you need, in the right place and at the right time, I would urge the public to call 111 first to ensure they are then sign posted to the correct place,” said Dr Bartholomeuz.

Public are urged to call 111 to ease pressures on hospitals in Nottinghamshire.

“This will help our hospitals treat people most in need and it will also help the public be seen quickly and at the most appropriate place, whether that is at their GP, an urgent treatment centre or a local pharmacy.”

Health chiefs say that once a patient calls 111 or visits 111 online, they will be navigated to the most appropriate service by a trained operator – who will be able to book appointments and time slots at the most appropriate health service for their needs.

Dr Bartholomeuz said: “If you need emergency advice and are not sure where to go always contact 111 to find out where you should be seen and remember to stay safe as restrictions continue to ease.”