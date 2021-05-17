Nottinghamshire GP is asking people to help ease pressure on hospitals by calling 111 first

Admissions to emergency departments in the county have started to increase in recent weeks and in some cases the public could be seen at more appropriate settings.

Thilan Bartholomeuz, GP at the Blidworth Surgery, said: “We are seeing a high volume of people attending our emergency departments and sometimes this isn’t the right place to be seen. To make sure you get the help you need, in the right place and at the right time, I would urge the public to call 111 first to ensure they are then sign posted to the correct place.

“This will help our hospitals treat people most in need and it will also help the public be seen quickly and at the most appropriate place, whether that is at their GP, an urgent treatment centre or a local pharmacy.”

Public urged to call 111 to ease pressures on hospitals

Once a patients calls 111 or visits 111 online they will be navigated to the most appropriate service, first time by a trained operator. The operator will even be able to book appointments and timeslots at the most appropriate health service for their needs.

Dr Bartholomeuz said: “If you need emergency advice and are not sure where to go always contact 111 to find out where you should be seen and remember to stay safe as restrictions continue to ease.”