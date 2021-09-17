Nottinghamshire funeral directors chairman given lifetime achievement award after 50 years of service

Representing the fourth generation at the helm of the family business, Nigel Lymn Rose has dedicated his working life to helping provide a caring service to grieving families in Nottinghamshire, including Mansfield.

He has now been awarded with the SEIB and National Association of Funeral Directors (NAFD) Lifetime Achievement Award after dedicating 50 years of service to the community and to the bereaved.

From the early 1970s to the present day, Nigel has attended all but one NAFD conference and also served as President in 2005.

Suzy Middleton, SEIB’s chief executive Oofficer, Kate Edwards, president of the NAFD, Nigel Lymn Rose, chairman of A.W. Lymn, and Bipin Thaker, SEIB’s chief operations officer

Nigel’s close family said he is as passionate now about providing the best funeral services and helping families as he has ever been and has devoted his entire career to the funeral industry, to bettering it, raising awareness of the vital role it plays and nurturing those who work within it.

Nigel said: “I am truly humbled to be presented with this award, even hearing the news that I had been nominated was a huge surprise. Often people ask me why I don’t retire, but my work is my passion, and I don’t want to do anything else.

“I’m proud to be part of such a wonderful industry which continuously strives to help others, and to attend an event such as this which recognises the hard work delivered in the funeral sector is a real pleasure.”