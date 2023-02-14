Nottinghamshire Council is holding a series of events across the county, including in Mansfield, Hucknall and Retford, as part of its ‘Big Conversation’, to ask people who use social care and their carers about the vision, the challenges, and what they want in the future.

A council spokesman said: “In Nottinghamshire, lots of people need support to live their best life and social care is personal, emotional and practical support for people who need it.

“We know everyone’s social care experience is different, and the system can feel complicated.

“We want every person in the county to live in the place they call home with the people and things that they love, in communities where they look out for one another, doing the things that matter to them.

“This vision for adult social care has been developed by a national organisation called Social Care Future.

“We are rewriting our adult social care strategy and the plan will show how social care in Nottinghamshire will change from how it is now to become more like the Social Care Future vision.”

Have your say on the future of social care in Nottinghamshire in the coming weeks

To help shape that strategy, the council wants to hear from the people who really matter – those who will directly affected by it – through a series of ‘Big Conversation’ events.

The events start in Mansfield on Monday, February 20, with the Mansfield district event at Mansfield Central Library, on West Gate, from 1-3pm.

On Tuesday, April 21, the Ashfield event takes place in Hucknall at the John Godber Centre on Ogle Street, again from 1-3pm.

The Bassetlaw event takes place in Retford at The Well on Hospital Road, on March 2, between 1pm and 3pm.

The final event is the Broxtowe event in Beeston, on March 3.

You can also have your say by asking someone you know and trust to complete a survey on your behalf, emailing the team at [email protected] or inviting someone to come and meet your group.