Nottinghamshire firefighter has become Britain's biggest reality TV star

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Nottinghamshire man has laid claim to the title of the UK’s biggest reality TV star – after appearing in his eighth show.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tomasz Wisniewski, aged 40, has been a contestant in shows So You Think You Can Dance, Total Wipeout and Snog, Marry Avoid.

He also been in Come Dine With Me, May The Best House Win Top Model UK and Auf Wiedersehen My Pet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And now, after a 10-year-break, firefighter Tomasz has made it to Channel 4's Tempting Fortune to notch up his eighth different UK TV reality show.

Nottinghamshire man Tomasz Wisniewski can claim to be Britain's biggest reality TV star after appearing in his eighth different show. Photo: Submitted

Tomasz said: "I feel like I am a fish in the water - I am used to cameras and I can be just myself now.

"It is funny to see how crazy I was in So You Think You Can Dance.

"Now, looking back on it, I laugh a lot.

"In Total Wipeout, I was not aware there was a prize.

When not appearing on TV Tomasz's day job is being a Nottinghamshire firefighter. Photo: Submitted

"Everyone was judging me for the way I looked but then I won – so don't judge a book by its cover.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was in Come Dine With Me and I can't cook – but it was so fun.

''I made relationships for life, life memories come from that show.

"I remember I didn't sleep at all and we would have dinner at 4pm.

"From being in So You Think You Can Dance and being an object of laughter, to Top Model UK, which was very professional, was amazing – winning the public vote was amazing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Ten years after my last TV appearance I look completely different – different style and just myself."

Tomasz explained how his dad ‘inspired him’ to apply to TV reality shows.

His lively personality and bold style immediately conquered the heart of British viewers and producers

He continued: "My dad used to be a professional tap dancer so he always inspired me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He kept telling me since I was a little boy that he wanted me to be successful.

"My dad has inspired me to be a superstar so the way I act in front of the cameras, I suppose it's my dad's dream."

Born in Wadowice, Poland, Tomasz came over to the UK aged 20 in 2005 and ‘didn't speak a word of English’.

He came to Nottingham with his father, whom he worked alongside in Turkey as an entertainer in hotels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plan was to stay for three months – but Tomasz ‘fell in love with the UK’.

He said: "When I was a young boy, I was a big fan of Spice Girls and I always watched the video clips and I always felt like I would love to live in the UK.

"UK was great for me from day one – it gave me so many opportunities.

"But it wasn't easy, I couldn't speak English when I came over here and I didn't have a job."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His first jobs were as a builder and a car washer – and he lived in a house with 11 people.

He eventually learnt the language and ‘immersed himself’ in the culture – including the country's love of reality TV.

Tomasz felt he ‘needed something else’ in his life and moved to London – where he worked in the Hippodrome Casino.

At the same time, he started going to TV auditions and his lively personality and his spiky blond hair captivated producers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2010 he made his first TV appearance on So You Think You Can Dance – where he danced in front of Nigel Lythgoe, Louise Redknapp, Arlene Phillips and Sisco Gomez.

He laughed: "It was horrendous, I went for auditions and I believed because my dad was a dancer I’d got hidden talent.

"They were giving me golden tickets.

"I ended up on the stage in front of worldwide-known people and I thought I’d got talent but I was the entertainer – honestly I couldn't dance.

"They told me 'Tomasz we love you so much we want you to succeed in the TV industry but you're not really great for a competition'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Everyone was laughing at me but that gave me the base I needed."

After that, Tomasz took part on Total Wipeout in 2011 – which he eagerly points out he won.

He said: "I didn't think I'd win, so when I did, I couldn't believe it.

Wanting to take a different direction in 2014 he applied for Top Model UK – where he won public vote.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But his TV life would take a turn when his dad was diagnosed with cancer.

Tomasz then worked as a prison officer before he moved back to Nottingham to care for his father.

With his caring duties, he transferred to HMP Nottingham in 2017.

He then joined Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service as a firefighter in 2019 - which is his ‘dream job’.

He said: "It's honestly the best job I could dream of.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I wake up so happy every morning knowing that I can help people and mainly give it back to the community."

Following the death of his mum and dad, Tomasz decided to give reality TV another shot after a decade-long break.

He said: "My mum was only 50 when she passed away due to cancer – my best friend ever.

"I needed to concentrate on my personal life and I thought I was too old for TV shows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Then my best friend sent me an application for Channel 4’s Tempting Fortune – and then suddenly I am in Malaysia in a jungle with 12 strangers."

Tempting Fortune consists of 12 strangers spending three weeks in ‘paradise’.

They arrive with basic survival gear and in order to win the prize, they have to resist the temptation to spend any of the prize money.

Tomasz said: "It was amazing - the best experience of my life and I've made the best friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was my favourite reality show because you can see the real side of me.”

Asked if he is planning on taking part in more TV shows, Tomasz says ‘wait and see’.

He added "When I was young I was trying to prove myself but when you reach 40 it's all about what you want to do.

"But there are so much things you haven't seen about me, so you have to wait and see."