Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service proud to continue commitment to the Armed Forces

At the service’s Bestwood Lodge headquarters, Chief Fire Officer John Buckley signed the Armed Forces Covenant again on behalf of the fire service, showing a continued commitment to those who serve or who have served in the Armed Forces, and their families.

First signing the Armed Forces Covenant in 2016, Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service has been a signatory every year since.

The covenant recognises the value serving personnel, both regular and reservists, veterans and military families contribute to NFRS and to the country.

Reservist Mark Collishaw, Chief Fire Officer John Buckley, Major (Ret.) Bruce Spencer and Major (Ret.) Thelma Ward of Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service at the signing of the Armed Forces Covenant.

Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service provides 21 days of fully paid leave, plus further uncapped unpaid leave, for reservists and cadet force adult volunteers, which is one of the most generous offers from any employer in the East Midlands.

It is one of just over 100 employers across the UK to be awarded the highest-level gold award as part of the Ministry of Defence’s Defence Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS).

Chief Fire Officer John Buckley said: “We work hard to support our Armed Forces in many ways and recognise the invaluable commitment they make, as both regulars and reserves.We recognise this also extends beyond serving personnel and includes their families and veterans, and we are proud to support them in any way we can.

“We have a number of reservists and veterans who work for us and we are proud of the contribution they make to serving our communities.”

Major (Ret.) Bruce Spencer, regional employer engagement director at East Midlands Reserve Forces and Cadets Association (RFCA), said: “I am absolutely delighted that Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service have re-signed the covenant.

“This is a public display by the chief fire officer and the entire service of their commitment to the Armed Forces community.”

