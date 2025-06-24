Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service launch internship for aspiring young leaders

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service. .

Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service (NFRS) has announced an exciting new opportunity for young people with a passion for leadership, diversity, and social impact.

In partnership with the Black Achievers Awards, NFRS is launching its first-ever internship, awarded to the winner of the prestigious Aspiring Star Award 2025.

This initiative marks a significant advancement in NFRS’s ongoing commitment to fostering an inclusive workforce and enhancing meaningful engagement with the communities it serves.

For the first time, the Aspiring Star Award winner will not only receive public recognition but also gain access to a paid internship.

Speaking about the scheme Head of Prevention Protection and Partnerships Tom Archer said: “We’re incredibly excited to offer this opportunity.

“It’s about more than gaining experience — it’s about empowering the next generation of changemakers and giving them a meaningful platform to grow.”

If you’d like to apply or know someone who would click here