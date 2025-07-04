Nottinghamshire: Eight underappreciated market towns worth visiting this summer

Market towns are filled with history and culture, and here in Nottinghamshire – we have many to be explored.
With architecture that dates back centuries and annual festivals celebrating local culture, there’s so much to see and do across the county.
Did your town make the list?
1. Southwell
Southwell is a historic market town located in Nottinghamshire, renowned for its rich heritage, including the Minster, remnants of a Roman villa, and the Bramley apple. The town's origins date back to Roman times, with archaeological evidence of a villa and settlement near the River Greet. Over time, Southwell evolved into a significant religious centre with the establishment of Southwell Minster and became an important market town during the medieval period. Photo: Nottingham World
2. Mansfield
Mansfield's Market Place has a rich history that dates back to 1227, when it was granted a market charter by Henry III. Initially, the market occupied a triangular area, but it was later expanded in 1839 with the creation of Market Street, originally known as Spittlehouse Gate. Situated in the town centre near the Bentinck Memorial, the market serves as a focal point for the town and its historical trade routes. Mansfield Town's home ground, One Call Stadium (formerly Field Mill), is also the oldest ground in the Football League, hosting football since 1861, although some reports date it back as far as 1850. Photo: Glide
3. Sutton
Ashfield's Sutton is another market town in the Nottinghamshire area. Sutton is a market town with a history that dates back to Saxon times. It first appeared in the Domesday Book as "Sutone." The name likely comes from the Saxon suffix "ton," which means an enclosure or fenced clearing. The town was part of the lands held by Edward the Confessor and later by William the Conqueror. Sutton was developed around the manor house, which was eventually owned by the Hardwick family. The town has a rich history associated with coal mining and the hosiery industry, particularly known for the Pretty Polly brand. Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Worksop
Worksop's history dates back to before the Norman Conquest, with evidence found in the Domesday Book. It developed into a market town and was granted a Royal Charter in 1296. Over time, it became a centre for coal mining and industry. Today, Worksop is known for its priory church, with remnants that date back to the 12th and 13th centuries. It also serves as a commuter town, providing connections to Sheffield, Nottingham, and Lincoln. Photo: National World
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.