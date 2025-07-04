Nottinghamshire: Eight underappreciated market towns worth visiting this summer

By Phoebe Cox
Published 4th Jul 2025, 14:44 BST
Here are eight market towns nearby that are worth visiting this summer.

Market towns are filled with history and culture, and here in Nottinghamshire – we have many to be explored.

With architecture that dates back centuries and annual festivals celebrating local culture, there’s so much to see and do across the county.

Did your town make the list?

Southwell is a historic market town located in Nottinghamshire, renowned for its rich heritage, including the Minster, remnants of a Roman villa, and the Bramley apple. The town's origins date back to Roman times, with archaeological evidence of a villa and settlement near the River Greet. Over time, Southwell evolved into a significant religious centre with the establishment of Southwell Minster and became an important market town during the medieval period.

1. Southwell

Southwell is a historic market town located in Nottinghamshire, renowned for its rich heritage, including the Minster, remnants of a Roman villa, and the Bramley apple. The town's origins date back to Roman times, with archaeological evidence of a villa and settlement near the River Greet. Over time, Southwell evolved into a significant religious centre with the establishment of Southwell Minster and became an important market town during the medieval period. Photo: Nottingham World

Photo Sales
Mansfield's Market Place has a rich history that dates back to 1227, when it was granted a market charter by Henry III. Initially, the market occupied a triangular area, but it was later expanded in 1839 with the creation of Market Street, originally known as Spittlehouse Gate. Situated in the town centre near the Bentinck Memorial, the market serves as a focal point for the town and its historical trade routes. Mansfield Town's home ground, One Call Stadium (formerly Field Mill), is also the oldest ground in the Football League, hosting football since 1861, although some reports date it back as far as 1850.

2. Mansfield

Mansfield's Market Place has a rich history that dates back to 1227, when it was granted a market charter by Henry III. Initially, the market occupied a triangular area, but it was later expanded in 1839 with the creation of Market Street, originally known as Spittlehouse Gate. Situated in the town centre near the Bentinck Memorial, the market serves as a focal point for the town and its historical trade routes. Mansfield Town's home ground, One Call Stadium (formerly Field Mill), is also the oldest ground in the Football League, hosting football since 1861, although some reports date it back as far as 1850. Photo: Glide

Photo Sales
Ashfield's Sutton is another market town in the Nottinghamshire area. Sutton is a market town with a history that dates back to Saxon times. It first appeared in the Domesday Book as "Sutone." The name likely comes from the Saxon suffix "ton," which means an enclosure or fenced clearing. The town was part of the lands held by Edward the Confessor and later by William the Conqueror. Sutton was developed around the manor house, which was eventually owned by the Hardwick family. The town has a rich history associated with coal mining and the hosiery industry, particularly known for the Pretty Polly brand.

3. Sutton

Ashfield's Sutton is another market town in the Nottinghamshire area. Sutton is a market town with a history that dates back to Saxon times. It first appeared in the Domesday Book as "Sutone." The name likely comes from the Saxon suffix "ton," which means an enclosure or fenced clearing. The town was part of the lands held by Edward the Confessor and later by William the Conqueror. Sutton was developed around the manor house, which was eventually owned by the Hardwick family. The town has a rich history associated with coal mining and the hosiery industry, particularly known for the Pretty Polly brand. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Worksop's history dates back to before the Norman Conquest, with evidence found in the Domesday Book. It developed into a market town and was granted a Royal Charter in 1296. Over time, it became a centre for coal mining and industry. Today, Worksop is known for its priory church, with remnants that date back to the 12th and 13th centuries. It also serves as a commuter town, providing connections to Sheffield, Nottingham, and Lincoln.

4. Worksop

Worksop's history dates back to before the Norman Conquest, with evidence found in the Domesday Book. It developed into a market town and was granted a Royal Charter in 1296. Over time, it became a centre for coal mining and industry. Today, Worksop is known for its priory church, with remnants that date back to the 12th and 13th centuries. It also serves as a commuter town, providing connections to Sheffield, Nottingham, and Lincoln. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Nottinghamshire
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice