Nottinghamshire developers launch quiz ahead of RSPB's Big Garden Birdwatch

Garden birds need a safe place to raise their chicks, and the online quiz shows how residents can open up their gardens and give them a home for the season.

The launch of the quiz is ahead of the RSPB’s Big Garden Birdwatch which encourages people to count the birds seen in gardens, from balconies or in local parks for one hour between January 28 and 30.

It comes as part of Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes’ commitment to supporting wildlife on developments and celebrating a national partnership with the RSPB.

A typical nestbox for small garden birds.

Each entrant of the quiz will be able to learn more about a range of birds as they’re asked to match common species to their perfect homes. They will also be given the chance to enter a prize draw, meaning they could win RSPB vouchers of up to £100.

Jan Ruston, sales director at Barratt Homes North Midlands, said: “As a leading housebuilder, we know that home is where the heart is and that’s true for all types of residents, human or otherwise!

“We recognise that different people live in homes of all styles, shapes and sizes, and it’s the same for our feathered friends, so we want to celebrate this with our nature quiz and help to educate people about what birds they can attract into their garden.

“This kind of activity is just one of many that we undertake to do more for nature, not least our long-term partnership with the RSPB, so it’s great that we can get all generations involved in learning about their surroundings.”

Greenfinches fighting in flight. Credit: Victor Tyakht / Alamy Stock Photo

Swiftly following the Big Garden Birdwatch is National Nestbox Week, which takes place between February 14 and 21. This annual awareness week is another opportunity for residents to consider the welfare of their garden birds, ensuring they have a suitable shelter and site for breeding.

Anyone wishing to take part in the five-star housebuilders’ digital bird quiz has until Monday 28th February 2022 to enter the prize draw.

To take part in the quiz, please visit: https://birdhousequiz.co.uk/.

For a free RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch guide, which includes a bird identification chart, top tips for your birdwatch, RSPB shop voucher, plus advice on how to help you attract wildlife to your garden, text BIRD to 70030 or visit www.rspb.org.uk/birdwatch.

There are many ways that residents in the county can help the birds in their garden, such as providing a regular supply of clean water by using a bird bath, providing nestboxes and putting the right bird seed out including flaked maize, sunflower hearts.

To learn more and get some handy tips on how to make a garden more wildlife friendly, please visit the RSPB website at https://www.rspb.org.uk/yourdoorstep.

For more information about Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes, visit www.barratthomes.co.uk or www.dwh.co.uk.