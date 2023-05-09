News you can trust since 1952
Nottinghamshire cyclist killed in traffic collision

A cyclist who died in a road traffic collision has been named.

Jon Ball
By Jon Ball
Published 9th May 2023, 08:26 BST- 1 min read

Henry Cressey, aged 62, from Southwell, died at the scene following a collision with a car.

His family are being supported by specially-trained police officers.

Police are appealing for any information about the collision.
Sergeant Steve Waft, of Nottinghamshire Police’s serious collision investigation unit, said: “This is a devastating incident and the family are still coming to terms with the shock and grief of losing Henry.

“Our thoughts are with them during this difficult time and officers will continue to support them over the coming days. I’d ask that their privacy is respected.

“We continue to investigate the full circumstances around what happened and our appeal for information remains - if anyone saw anything which could help please get in touch.

“In particular, if anyone has dashcam footage that could be useful to us, please give us a call. This is a busy road and the incident occurred in the middle of the day so anyone in the area at the time should please contact officers.”

The collision happened on the A52 Bingham bypass on Saturday, May 7, at about 12.30pm. Road closures were put in place in both directions on the A52, between Saxondale Island and Grantham Road, while investigations took place.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 306 of 7 May 2023.

