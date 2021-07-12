If you have found your love abroad, and want to spend the rest of your life with them, then 90 Day Fiancé UK might be what you’re looking for.

From BAFTA award winning producers CPL Productions, a Red Arrow Studios company, the 12x60 series follows the couples’ victories, trials and tribulations as they navigate their first 90 days together in the UK.

The cast of characters in 90 Day Fiancé UK will each have 90 days from the moment their significant other lands in the UK to say “I do,” or else the non-Brits have to pack their bags and go home before their fiancé visa runs out.

Couples have 90 days to say 'I do'

Clare Laycock, SVP Planning and Insights, Head of Entertainment at Discovery, said: “For the past seven years, the 90 Day franchise has captured the hearts of audiences all around the world.

"Now we’re excited to bring 90 Day fans this brand new British spinoff with an all new cast. 90 Day Fiancé UK promises to bring all the drama, emotions and controversy our passionate 90 Day fans love. Will uprooting their lives to find love in the UK pay off?”

Murray Boland, Executive Producer for CPL said: "This format immediately leapt out as a show that fits alongside our other programmes, making it our own for a UK audience. The additional bonus of being part of an exciting slate of new programmes at Discovery made it an opportunity not to be missed.”